The Grande Prairie Museum, Heritage Discovery Centre, and Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum, and Veterans Memorial Gardens & Interpretive Centre are collaborating to celebrate International Museum Day on August 29th. Each facility will be welcoming guests for free, and hosting a variety of activities from 10: a.m. – 5: 00 p.m., in addition to providing free shuttle service between each location every 40 minutes.

Activities include a look into species at risk in the province at the Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum, an in-depth look at

the history of recycling at the Grande Prairie Museum, which will show how, and why, people have recycled through the years. The Heritage Discovery Centre will be showcasing a history of sports in the region, including a deep dive into the first game of baseball ever played in Grande Prairie back in 1910. The Veterans Memorial Garden meanwhile will be showing off Operation Northwest Alberta Solider, a look into what life was like for those in the service during World War II.

A virtual scavenger hunt will also take place in the week leading up to International Museum day, giving participants a chance to compete in challenges to earn points and enter for a chance to win prizes.

Free shuttle services will be available every 40 minutes between all four locations starting at 10:30 a.m. and running until 4:30 p.m. For more information on the activities planned at each location, head over to the City of Grande Prairie website.