A similar digital traffic calming device being used in the City of Grande Prairie. (mygrandeprairienow.com staff)

County of Grande Prairie Council has approved purchasing a pair of new digital traffic calming signs to try and curb speeding throughout the region.

Reeve Leanne Beaupre says the initial discussion began after requests from residents in one of the subdivisions she currently represents, asking to look into the feasibility of adding another measure against speeders in their neighbourhood.

“They have an existing traffic calming device that has been quite successful, but for the distance of roads they have in the subdivision, they feel there should be a second one there to discourage traffic from speeding through that area,” she adds.

Similar to boards used in the City of Grande Prairie, the electronic signs will give visual reminders to drivers exceeding the speed limit. Beaupre says they have received complaints from across the region, with citizens across the board firmly believing safety is becoming an issue.

Beaupre adds the devices will also be able to collect a certain amount of traffic flow data, which can help in several ways, including spotlighting specific trouble spots.

“It’s not visual it’s just data we can collect so the determination can be made on what additional calming devices are needed,” she says.

“It’ll collect the speed data, what time of the day it’s collected, and I’m under the impression it can tell whether you’re a commercial vehicle or a passenger vehicle.”

It’s expected the two signs will cost the County of Grande Prairie approximately $10,000.