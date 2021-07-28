The shift has begun to bring COVID-19 measures in Alberta in line with other respiratory viruses.

Starting July 29th, quarantine for close contacts will shift from mandatory to recommended, although isolation for anyone with symptoms and positive cases is still required.

Starting Aug. 16, provincial mandatory masking orders will be lifted for public transit, taxis, and ride-shares. Also on that date, isolation after a positive COVID test will not be required just strongly recommended.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says COVID cases may rise in the coming months but a surge of hospitalizations and other severe outcomes is much less likely due to vaccines. Hinshaw is urging Albertans who are not fully vaccinated, to book an appointment through Alberta Health Services or participating pharmacies across the province.

Cases rise in city, remain steady in County

Over the last 24 hours, five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie. There are now 18 active cases in the municipality. Out in the County of Grande Prairie, the number of active cases remains at eight, with no new, or recovered cases being reported on July 27th.

Meanwhile, 57.1 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents, or 35,172 people have rolled up their sleeves for one dose of the vaccine. In the county, 9,652, or 56.3 per cent of eligible residents, have also received their first shot.

Nearly 75.6 per cent of eligible Albertans have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 64.3 per cent are fully immunized.