All the participants from the first Stacy Krahn Memorial Mud Bog (submitted by Nina Sedgbeer)

Motorsport enthusiasts will be gathering in Wembley this weekend to honour the memory of a local driver and friend by doing something she loved dearly, as the Peace Country Offroad Racing Association will be hosting the 3rd annual Stacy Krahn Memorial Mud Bog.

The mother of two was killed in November 2017 after she was hit by a drunk driver on 116 Street. Stacy’s mother, Debbie White, says it is still hard to comprehend that four years have passed since her daughter’s passing, but she says she takes great comfort in knowing how many people make their way to the event to show their support.

“It just shows us how much people loved her… it’s still hard, it’s still very hard,” she says.

“The impact she had on people, and the people she knew, and the people we knew that were there for us.. it is amazing, where people come from it, it is amazing.”

White says the love of motorsport runs deep in the family and jokes that her daughter was a bad influence when it comes to just how deep those roots now are.

“I always want to say it was her and her husband’s fault that her father is now doing this,” she laughs. “They loved it so much and invited us to a show to watch her truck, and here we are, we were hooked.”

In addition to the mud bog, there will be a hill n’ hole competition, side-by-side racing, and other attractions. Admission is $25 per adult, $5 for youth, and children 10 and under are free.

All the action will take place at the Stacy Krahn Memorial Motorsports Park in Wembley on July 31st and August 1st. The motorsport park was dedicated to Stacy’s memory in 2018.