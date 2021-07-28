Residents of the Town of Wembley will soon have to drag another bin to the curb on Thursdays, as blue cart recycling pick-up will begin in the municipality on August 5th.

The blue bins will be the new home for several household items, including newspapers, cans and bottles, food containers, and most cardboard items like cereal boxes. However, residents are being reminded that items like diapers, food waste, bubble wrap, and toxic items like batteries will not be collected.

Carts, much like garbage bins, should be on the curb no later than 8 a.m. on pick-up day and should be at least one metre away from any other objects to help crews collect the bins as quickly and efficiently as possible.