The Grande Prairie RCMP is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Clairmont. Police say the incident occurred on Highway 2 near 107 Avenue shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Authorities say a 30-year-old man from Clairmont was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were treated on scene and released. The identity of the deceased will not be released.

The RCMP says the incident remains under investigation.