Drivers on 100 Street can expect some delays in the upcoming weeks as crews begin work on a stretch of the roadway from 128 Avenue to the northern city limits.

The city says work on both the north and southbound lanes will include repairs and replacement of underground infrastructure such as storm leads and catch basins. Crews will then complete geometric upgrades at 100 Street and 132 Avenue intersection, which will also see the installation of dedicated right-turn lanes and the replacement of traffic signals.

Drivers can expect delays during construction as traffic will be down to one lane. A speed limit of 30 kilometres per hour will also be in place for the duration of the work.

Construction is anticipated to last until mid-September.