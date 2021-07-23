The province has announced a renewed childcare agreement between Alberta and the Federal Government that they believe will mean better access and more affordable options for parents.

The agreement, according to the provincial government builds on the commitments made in the Multilateral Early Learning and Child Care Framework and will see the federal government provide $290 million over four years to bolster affordable and inclusive early learning and child care programs and services.

“We’re investing in a child care strategy that meets the diverse needs of Alberta parents, especially working moms, while supporting high-quality programs in attracting and retaining quality Early Childhood Educators,” says Minister of Children’s Services Rebecca Schulz.

The province says additional and specific details on the levels of funding, including the amount per child, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Part of the agreement also includes a one-time investment of $56 million to support the recruitment and retention of the early childhood workforce.