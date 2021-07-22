99 Street will be closed to vehicle traffic between 101 Avenue and 100 Avenue for the weekend. The city says the closure is needed so crews tcan complete storm line work on 99 Street and reconnect catch basins to the stormwater drainage system in the alleyways north of 100 Avenue.

The closure is all connected to the $14 million fourth and final phase of the downtown rehabilitation project, which will see the replacement of aging infrastructure in parts of the downtown core, including storm, sanitary, and water lines. Other items to be replaced include the roadway, concrete curb and gutter, and sidewalks.

99 Street is scheduled to reopen to all traffic by the morning of July 27th, a pedestrian detour remains in place.