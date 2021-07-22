While the capacity limit will remain in place, it will be first come first serve for those still looking to grab a spot at this weekend’s Grande Prairie International Street Performers Festival.

Festival Co-Chair Wayne Ayling says the decision was made after watching recent events in the city take place with no apparent health-related issues stemming from them. He adds the low active case count in the region was also a mitigating factor in the decision.

“We are so excited to make this change back to our longstanding family-focused festival open to all subject only to the limited space on the [Helen A. Rice] Plaza,” says Festival Co-Chair Wayne Ayling. “The performers are looking forward to being able to fully interact with the audience and accept their free-will donations at the end of each performance.”

Ayling says only 150 people can fit into the performance area, with patrons still needing to bring their own lawn chairs. For those who have already reserved a spot for one of the performances, Ayling adds all reservations will be honoured, with social distance measures remaining in place.

The event starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 23rd until 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 25th.