A severe thunderstorm could be in the works for the Grande Prairie area. Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview region.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail. The national climate service says thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon along the foothills of Alberta and track towards the northeast.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.