Canadian Weather Radar over Grande Prairie as of 10:30 p.m. on July 20, 2021 (Environment Canada)

A severe thunderstorm could be in the works for the Grande Prairie area. Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview region.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain. Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop along the foothills and move eastward through the evening hours.”

People in the area are reminded that large hail can damage property and cause injury and severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.