Alberta Wildfire says the danger for the Grande Prairie Forest Area is now low. Officials say the drop to low from moderate comes on the back of recent rain and cool temperatures, which has given the area some much-needed relief from a string of hot, dry conditions felt over the last month.

The fire restriction in the Grande Prairie Forest Area has also been lifted, meaning safe campfires are now allowed once again in the area.

However, officials are reminding those looking to enjoy nature that fire permits are required for any kind of burning.

Currently, there are eight active wildfires in the Grande Prairie Forest Area. Three are being held and five are Under Control. Since March 1st, 81 wildfires have burned nearly 137 hectares in the Grande Prairie Forest Area.