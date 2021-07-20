The County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Service has lifted fire restrictions for the entire region, including the towns of Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, and Wembley.

Initially put in place on June 25th, the restriction was finally lifted after an influx of rainy weather, as well as the forecast of more rain on the way. With the restriction lifted, residents can once again apply for fire and firework permits.

Fire officials are also reminding residents that burning is still not permitted when winds reach 12 km per hour or higher.