UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old found safe
Amie Savard missing person poster (Supplied, Grande Prairie RCMP)
The Grande Prairie RCMP says Amie Savard has been located safe
Police in Grande Prairie are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing 16-year-old. The Grande Prairie RCMP says Amie Savard was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on Monday, but couldn’t provide a more specific time frame.
Savard is described as 5’6″, approximately 130 pounds with brown eyes, long brown hair, and was last seen wearing a white hoodie and black leggings.
Authorities are concerned for Savard’s wellbeing and are urging anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).