The Grande Prairie RCMP says Amie Savard has been located safe

Police in Grande Prairie are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing 16-year-old. The Grande Prairie RCMP says Amie Savard was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on Monday, but couldn’t provide a more specific time frame.

Savard is described as 5’6″, approximately 130 pounds with brown eyes, long brown hair, and was last seen wearing a white hoodie and black leggings.

Authorities are concerned for Savard’s wellbeing and are urging anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).