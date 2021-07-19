Vendors, food trucks, and live entertainment will be on tap as a new, open-air night market will be welcoming guests over a handful of weekends this summer in Grande Prairie.

Starting this weekend, the GP Night Market at South Bear Creek Park will be kicking off its pilot run, with further markets planned for the August long weekend, as well as the weekends of August 13th and 22nd.

Organizer Coryn Briggs says while there are local markets already up and running, including the Grande Prairie Farmers’ Market, she believes the hustle and bustle of a night market is something that will be welcomed by residents with open arms.

“For the last year and a half we really were restricted in what we could do, and this is giving small businesses and entrepreneurs to rebuild and reconnect, and for everybody just to get together again. That is why we have started this market, to create some economic prosperity within our community.”

Briggs says the effect that COVID-19 had on local businesses has been unprecedented. She believes having another option available to potentially allow businesses to get more exposure and sales is a win-win for both shoppers and owners.

“We wanted to create something where every business can come out; it doesn’t matter how big or small you are, everyone is invited to come to participate.”

The summer series of outdoor markets will hopefully be the first of many. Briggs adds they’ve received nothing but support from people across the region.

“It’s the first one, so it’s been a massive undertaking to put it on… there were a lot of challenges, and we are really excited for the support we’ve had from the community.”

Market entry will be free for anyone under the age of 14 or over the age of 65, with a $4 cost for people aged 14-64.