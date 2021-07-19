One person is dead after an Off-Highway Vehicle rolled over near Gift Lake Métis Settlement. High Prairie RCMP says they were called to the scene at Township Road 795 and Range Road 121a shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say when they arrived, Whitefish First Nations Emergency Medical Services and Gift Lake Métis Settlement Fire Services were already on scene providing first aid to an injured 61-year-old man. Despite their efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased at the scene.

RCMP Collision Reconstructionists continue to investigate the cause of the rollover. The name of the deceased will not be released.