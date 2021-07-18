UPDATE: Grande Prairie RCMP advise that Alyssa Stewart has been located safe.

Police are searching for a 10-year-old girl reported missing from Grande Prairie. The RCMP says Alyssa Stewart was last seen at her home in the city at 8 a.m. Sunday, July 18th.

Police are concerned for her safety due to her young age and her having no means of communication.

Alyssa is described as white, 4’11”, and 80 pounds with brown hair. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing black leggings, pink amd black running shoes, and a tie dye hoodie.

There is concern for Alyssa’s well-being. Anyone with information on Alyssa’s whereabouts is asked contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.