Drop-in availability for a number of amenities at the Eastlink Centre will be available to residents across the region starting Monday. The city says bookings will no longer be required for the fitness centre, walking track, fieldhouse, steam room and sauna, lane swimming, and river walking.

However, pre-booking will still be required for public splash and play, as well as the use of the squash and racquetball courts.

Elsewhere in the city, shinny, stick and puck, figure skating, and public skating will also become available at the Coca-Cola Centre without booking on Monday as well.