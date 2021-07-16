Minister of Finance and Grande Prairie—Wapiti MLA Travis Toews will hold a pair of public town halls in the region next week.

The first meeting will take place at the Sexsmith Community Centre on July 20th, with the second coming two days later at the Beaverlodge Community Centre on July 22nd.

Toews, according to his constituency office, will be on hand to take questions and receive feedback from residents.

You can request a spot in person at either event by emailing the Grande Prairie—Wapiti constituency office no later than June 20th at noon.