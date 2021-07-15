Construction on the Maskwôtêh Park Pedestrian Bridge is now underway. The city says work began earlier this week when crews prepared the site, located east of the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital.

When the work is finished, the bridge will connect the nearby park, and pedestrian trails, to the grounds of the new medical facility.

Users of the playground will still be able to access the park as the work remains on the south side of the Bear River, however, pedestrians will be temporarily rerouted when the bridge is being put in place.

The city says the new pedestrian bridge is expected to be open for public use this fall.