Grande Prairie RCMP is looking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing 42-year-old woman.

Police say Natasha Flett was reported missing by her family on July 14th in the Grande Prairie area. Mounties say she could be in the High Prairie area.

Flett is described as standing 5’2″, weighing approximately 130 lbs, with green eyes and blonde hair.

Authorities say there is a concern for Flett’s well-being, and are urging anyone with information to call the Grande Prairie RCMP, or Crime Stoppers.