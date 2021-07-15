A pair of new wildfires were reported in the Grande Prairie Forest Area on Wednesday. Alberta Wildfire says the first out of control blaze, which has already burned at least 15 hectares, is situated approximately nine kilometers south of the Nose Mountain Road. As of 11 p.m. Wednesday, a guard around the wildfire was completed, with suppression from both on land, and the air working to knock the fire back.

The second fire is listed as out of control and located approximately five kilometres north of Deep Valley Cabin. Wildfire officials say heavy equipment is working to complete a guard around the wildfire.

Overall, seven wildfires are being monitored in the Grande Prairie Forest Area, three are classified as out of control, and four are under control.

A fire restriction remains in place for the forest area, and one is also in effect for the County of Grande Prairie. All burn permits are suspended, but safe wood campfires within fire rings in campgrounds and backyard fire pits are allowed.