Thick wildfire smoke in the Grande Prairie region has prompted a special air quality statement from Environment Canada. The national meteorologist service says the smoke is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility.

Despite conditions improving throughout Wednesday, Environment Canada says the smoke may continue to impact the area as late as Thursday evening, prior to a shift in weather patterns.

The hazy conditions can cause symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches, or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Environment Canada, and Alberta Health Services urge residents to take extra precautions if they plan to exercise or be outside for any extended periods of time when wildfire smoke lingers in the air.