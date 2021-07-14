Grande Prairie Regional College needs a new name as it works towards becoming a polytechnic university.

President and CEO, Dr. Glenn Feltham, says with nearly 60 years of history as GPRC behind them, people across the region can help create a new name and a new legacy for the institution.

“We’re going to grow, and it positions us to be an economic driver for northwestern Alberta,” he says. “So now, we need to change our name to reflect our change in status, so we are reaching out to the communities we serve for your thoughts and suggestions on a new name.”

Feltham says expanding on the programs already on offer was one of the drawing points in their push to become a polytechnic institute. He adds it will allow them to provide further education in trades, apprenticeships, technology, and healthcare.

Feltham says the new name will be decided upon in large part by current GPRC students, alumni, and community partners. He hopes the recommendations will encompass not only what the college has done but represent all of the Peace Country.

“Our name is central to our identity… it really matters.”

You can have your say on the name change on the GPRC website. The final decision will be voted on by members of the Grande Prairie Regional College Board of Directors.