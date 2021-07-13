Local senior Max reads a letter from his penpal. Restrictions at continuing care facilities are loosening up even more (Hope McNally, Grande Prairie Palliative Care Society)

COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta’s continuing care facilities are set to be lifted in two phases.

The first phase will lift remaining visitor restrictions, current limits to dining and recreation activities, and additional screening for residents who go off-site. Outbreak protocols, single-site staffing, and other measures will remain in place until further notice.

“This is a measured, practical approach that lifts restrictions in an incremental manner as our vaccination rates continue to climb,” says Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw. “The restrictions lifted today will go a long way to improving residents’ quality of life while critical protections will remain in place to protect their health.”

The province says there are only six active cases in continuing care facilities province-wide and since December there has been a 99 per cent decrease in the number of active cases among staff and residents. Vaccines are getting all the credit as 87 per cent of Albertans 70 and older are now fully vaccinated.

“Residents and their family members have made tremendous sacrifices over the course of this pandemic,” says Minister of Health Tyler Shandro. “Thanks to the power of vaccines, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Residents can resume many of the activities they once loved to do and have more opportunities to connect with their loved ones.”

Facilities can bring in the first phase of restriction changes as soon as they are able and have until the end of the month to do so. The timing for the second phase will be announced at a later date.