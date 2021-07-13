Drivers in Clairmont can expect to see some delays starting Thursday as crews are set to kick off summer road repairs. The County of Grande Prairie says the work in Clairmont North on 107A Avenue from 100 Street to 98A Street involves adding a new layer of pavement and can include minor spot fixes and milling the road surface.

The county says drivers may experience delays over the duration of the work, with speed limits reduced in the construction zones. Traffic may also be reduced to a single alternating lane, be temporarily detoured, or have rough non-gravel driving surfaces.

If the weather cooperates, the county expects the work will be completed by the end of July.