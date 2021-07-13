Residents in Grande Prairie can now roll up their sleeves and walk into the Montrose Cultural Centre for either their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Adults 18 and older can receive the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, with walk-ins welcome for second doses once you become eligible.

Adults who received AstraZeneca as their first dose can walk into the clinic for a second dose of their choice between AstraZeneca, Pfizer, or Moderna.

Anyone born between 2004 and 2009 can also walk into the Montrose Cultural Centre for their first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Montrose Cultural Centre is open seven days a week between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.