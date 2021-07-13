The city is easing up on booking requirements for the Grande Prairie Outdoor Pool, with single general admission open to the public on Sunday. In preparation for public swimming, the city is currently accepting individual bookings for the week of July 18th to the 25th.

The outdoor pool has also changed the admission price for public swim. Children under the age of two are free and ages three to 12 cost $4.29. Youth up to 17 years of age, as well as students with a student ID and seniors 60 or older, can access public swim for $6.19, and adults will be charged $8.10.

Although drop-ins will be permitted, the City recommends that residents go online to book individual, single-use visits to ensure they are guaranteed to get in when they arrive.

Bookings can be made on the City of Grande Prairie’s website.