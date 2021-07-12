After 18 months of uncertainty, staff with the Grande Prairie Storm are hoping to be kicking off the countdown to a regular season, in every sense of the word.

Business Manager Ryan Carter says they’re cautiously optimistic about the planned September 25th home opener, however, he knows a lot can happen between now and the autumn.

“There was so much at this time last year, we are in an entirely different place right now than we were a year ago,” he says. “We are hopeful that we can plan a full season… but are making plans if that’s the case.”

Carter says the organization hoping Storm fans show the same dedication to the team as they witnessed pre-pandemic. However, he understands there will still be fans who may be nervous about returning to the arena.

“We are continuing to follow all the protocols the arena still has a lot of the protocols in place before,” he says. “We are hopeful and optimistic that it will be a bit more back to business as usual by then.”

He adds the organization chose to take part in an 18-game mini-season in 2020, all while incurring expenses without the traditional revenues to offset those costs. He says they remain optimistic that they’ll be allowed as many in the building formerly known as Revolution Place sooner than later.

“There’s a lot of optimism that we can start planning some events with people in the building… [and] our home opener is going to be a really big event, and we are hoping to have that atmosphere back,” he adds.

Fans can buy season ticket packages from the Grande Prairie Storm box office.