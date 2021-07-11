Hot weather is expected in the Peace Country for the next several days. Although there were some storms in the region, it was mostly a hot and sunny day Saturday at the Teepee Creek Stampede (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

Environment Canada has issued yet another heat warning for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview and Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning regions. Temperatures as high as or higher than 29 degrees Celsius are expected throughout the week, along with overnight lows near 14 degrees.

People in the area are encouraged to take precautions, like limiting time outside during the hottest hours of the day and drinking plenty of water.

‘Monitor for symptoms of heatstroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness,” says the weather service. “Pay particular attention to individuals that can experience earlier or more severe effects from heat including infants, children, seniors, and individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated.”

Over the past four days, a number of weather-related records were broken. On July 7th, the high of 32.5 degrees bested the previous record of 29.2 degrees set in 2017. The record for minimum relative humidity was also passed at 16 per cent.

The next day, the coldest it got was 15.6 degrees, the highest low for the city on July 8th since 2002 when it only cooled off to 14.9 degrees. On July 9th, it reached a high of 32.2 degrees, passing the previous daily record of 31.3 degrees experience on that day in 2012. The day also saw a record minimum relative humidity of 19 per cent.

Lastly, the low for the day Saturday was 15.7 degrees, setting a new record for maximum low temperature. The previous for July 10th was 15 degrees set in 1945.

Since June 25th, 29 heat-related weather records have been broken at the Grande Prairie Airport.