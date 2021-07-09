55 per cent of eligible residents in the County of Grande Prairie have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

The County of Grande Prairie has seen 9,430, or 55 per cent of eligible residents receive their first dose as of July 8th. A total of 34,087 people, or 55.4 per cent of eligible Grande Prairie residents have also rolled up their sleeve for one dose of the vaccine as of the end of day Thursday.

While the numbers continue to steadily climb in the Grande Prairie region, they still sag behind similarly sized municipalities across Alberta. Fort McMurray is reporting 66.4 per cent of eligible residents, with Medicine Hat coming in 68.5 percent, and 73.4 per cent of eligible Airdrie residents also getting their first jab.

There were no changes to COVID-19 case numbers in either the City or County of Grande Prairie on Thursday. Five active cases of the virus remain in the city, with three active cases remaining in the county.