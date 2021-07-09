A number of fire crews are on the scene of a growing grass fire located south of Huallen near Township Road 711 and Range Road 92.

Firefighters from the Clairmont and Hythe stations and Beaverlodge and Wembley fire departments, as well as an Alberta Agriculture and Forestry helicopter, are currently battling the blaze. The fire is suspected to have been caused by a rock strike during harvesting. The wildfire risk across the region remains very high.

Residents and drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Fire restrictions are in place in the County of Grande Prairie and surrounding communities, meaning only permitted recreational fire pits and campfires are allowed. The County of Grande Prairie says a fire ban may be imposed if extreme conditions continue.