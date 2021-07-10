Socially distanced Street Performers Festival set to kick off July 23rd
Grande Prairie International Street Performers Festival in 2019 (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)
The Grande Prairie International Street Performers Festival is gearing up for its 21st festival to be rolled out in a brand new way.
Festival Founder and Co-chair Wayne Ayling says the 2021 event has been scaled down into a seated, socially distanced event.
“You can experience all the fun of the World’s Best Street Performers from the comfort of your own lawn chair.”
In preparation for the event, Co-Chair Wendy Bosch says as of July 13th, tickets can be bought for a $20 donation. She says all of the money raised goes to the performers.
The event starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 23rd until 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 25th at the Helen Rice Plaza, Revolution Place in City Centre.
“You can book a specific spot on the Helen Rice Plaza large enough for four adult lawn chairs or a family of two adults and four children.”
Reservations and donations can be made online at the Grande Prairie Live Theatre website or by phone 780-538-1616.