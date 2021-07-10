The Grande Prairie International Street Performers Festival is gearing up for its 21st festival to be rolled out in a brand new way.

Festival Founder and Co-chair Wayne Ayling says the 2021 event has been scaled down into a seated, socially distanced event.

“You can experience all the fun of the World’s Best Street Performers from the comfort of your own lawn chair.”

In preparation for the event, Co-Chair Wendy Bosch says as of July 13th, tickets can be bought for a $20 donation. She says all of the money raised goes to the performers.

The event starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 23rd until 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 25th at the Helen Rice Plaza, Revolution Place in City Centre.

“You can book a specific spot on the Helen Rice Plaza large enough for four adult lawn chairs or a family of two adults and four children.”

Reservations and donations can be made online at the Grande Prairie Live Theatre website or by phone 780-538-1616.