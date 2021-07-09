The Peace Regional RCMP is looking to the public for information as they continue to investigate a suspected arson at a Peace River church.

Police say they responded to the scene at the Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church around 11 p.m. on July 3rd to help assist the Peace River Fire Department. However, by the time they arrived, an employee of the church extinguished the small fire ignited inside. A joint investigation between the fire marshals’ office and RCMP determined the cause of the fire was indeed arson.

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to call The Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6677. No one was injured as a result of the fire, and the church suffered minor damage.