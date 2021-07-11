A Grande Prairie man will be riding his bike 1,000 kilometres in August to help raise money and awareness for the Sick Kids Foundation of Canada.

Kent Hill says the idea began in 2020 when he matched donations with kilometres to ride. He adds when hundreds of dollars piled up, with a long and challenging ride that followed, he wanted to try and one-up it in 2021.

“I’ve been building up to get to the 1,000 kilometres into the month… since April I’ve been going pretty steady and this month I’m hoping to get 600 or 700 kilometres in.”

Hill says his enjoyment of cycling began as part of volunteering, and it has snowballed from there. He adds the ability to use that love of cycling to try and make the lives of others better was an easy decision to make

“I bought a bike because I’m also a part of the Big Brother and Big Sister group here in Grande Prairie, and that’s what got me into biking… my little brother is an avid cyclist, and I got it for something to do with him,” he says.

“You get little notifications from the children thanking you… It’s so sad to see the sick kids, and If I can do something for them and get some exercise at the same time it’s a win-win.”

Already having raised $1,000, Hill says the 1,000 km trek will begin in August, and any additional money donated will also go towards the Great Cycle Challenge. You can find more information, including links to donate on the Riding to Fight Kids Cancer website.