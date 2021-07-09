Six people, including a 16-year-old from Peace River, and a Grande Prairie man, are facing charges after police allegedly found a stolen vehicle, weapons, and drugs from a home in Whitefish Lake First Nation.

High Prairie RCMP says they responded to a complaint on a reported pickup truck theft from a residence in the area on May 30th. Just over three weeks later on June 22nd, police say the investigation brought them to the suspect’s residence. After searching the home, Police say in addition to the stolen vehicle, they also seized a rifle, handgun, expandable baton, ammunition, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

Mounties say six people were arrested during the search, with three of the six previously wanted on a total of 34 outstanding warrants regarding unrelated matters.

Officials say the charges include; careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a scheduled substance (cocaine), taking a motor vehicle without consent, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and counts of failure to comply with conditions of release.

The five adults are set to appear in High Prairie Provincial Court and the 16-year-old has been released under conditions to attend High Prairie Provincial Youth Court later this month.