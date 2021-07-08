Two recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. The latest data from Alberta Health shows five active cases of the virus in the municipality.

There were no changes in COVID-19 case numbers reported in the County of Grande Prairie on Wednesday. Three active cases of the virus remain in the region.

The latest data from Alberta Health Services shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 6.7 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 9.4 cases per 100,000 people.

A total of 34,000 people, or 55.2 per cent, of eligible Grande Prairie residents, now have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The County of Grande Prairie has seen 9,412, or 54.9 per cent, of eligible residents receive their first dose.