Grande Prairie—Wapiti MLA and Finance Minister Travis Toews remains a member of the provincial cabinet. Toews will now be joined by six new cabinet members following the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

Former Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jason Luan has been promoted to Minister of Community and Social Services. Luan takes over for MLA Rajan Sawhney, who was sworn in Thursday morning as the new Minister of Transportation.

Calgary—West MLA Mike Ellis, who is already chief government whip, becomes Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions in place of Luan.

Drumheller-Stettler MLA Nate Horner becomes Associate Minister of Rural Economic Development, Calgary—North MLA Muhammad Yaseen has been named Associate Minister of Immigration and Multiculturalism. Lacombe—Ponoka MLA Ron Orr is the new Minister of Culture, and Calgary—Glenmore MLA Whitney Issik becomes the Associate Minister of Status of Women.

Premier Jason Kenney says Alberta is leading Canada out of the COVID-19 pandemic and into strong economic growth and believes the shuffle of the cabinet will support the plan to diversify the economy and create jobs.

“With six new voices and strong, experienced ministers moving into important economic roles, Alberta’s government is ready to deliver a strong recovery for all Albertans,” he adds.