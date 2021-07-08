Grande Prairie RCMP are reminding pet owners to not leave their animals in parked cars. (Supplied: Unsplash, https://unsplash.com/photos/EjsVRPb4mIY?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=creditShareLink)

With summer in full gear, pet parents are once again, being urged to not leave their animals in parked vehicles.

Grande Prairie RCMP Sgt. Shawn Graham says leaving pets in a parked vehicle for any amount of time in hot temperatures can be extremely dangerous. He suggests parked cars left in the sun can make the inside heat up like a furnace quickly.

“It doesn’t take long for the vehicle to heat up, especially if it’s in the sun,” he says. “Making it intolerable for pets on warm days, even with the window open.”

Graham believes most pet parents are good at not leaving their pets in parked vehicles although, it’s a complaint Grande Prairie RCMP continually get every year.

“They’re like one of the family, so you’re going to want to do everything you can to make sure they’re safe.”

Graham suggests the best practice is to leave your pet at home when you go out. He adds if you see a pet in a vehicle, look for symptoms of distress, including; exaggerated panting, anxiously looking out the window, and vomiting.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen with that distress as they’re in there for any amount of time.”

Graham says if you see a distressed pet left alone in a vehicle and cannot locate the owner, call the Grande Prairie RCMP. If you are unsure if an animal is in distress, call the Grande Prairie Regional Animal Care Facility at 780-532-4745.