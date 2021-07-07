COVID-19 case numbers in the County of Grande Prairie as of July 6th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the County of Grande Prairie on Tuesday. Three active cases of the virus remain in the region.

Zero new and zero recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the last 24 hours. The latest data from Alberta Health shows seven active cases of the virus in the municipality.

The latest data from Alberta Health Services shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 9.4 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 9.4 cases per 100,000 people.

A total of 33,911 people, or 55.1 per cent, of eligible Grande Prairie residents, now have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The County of Grande Prairie has seen 9,394, or 54.8 per cent, of eligible residents receive their first dose.