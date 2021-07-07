Residents across the region are being invited to have their questions answered by leaders from the City and County of Grande Prairie, and the MD of Greenview.

City of Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton, County of Grande Prairie Reeve Leanne Beaupre, and MD of Greenview Reeve Dale Smith will be meeting virtually in the middle of the month to dig deep into the state of the region post-COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual event hosted by the Grande Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce will delve into the trio of municipalities’ responses to the pandemic. They will also talk about the social and economic impact on rural communities in the Peace Country.

“As we emerge from this time of unprecedented challenges, this is an opportunity to hear from our municipal leaders about recovery, resilience, plans and priorities, and the strength of collaborative relationships,” says Chamber of Commerce Chair Larry Gibson.

The chamber is asking for any questions for the moderated Q&A to be submitted ahead of time. The virtual meeting will take place on July 14th from 10 a.m. to 11:15. You can register to take in the state of the region meeting on the Grande Prairie and District website.