Grande Prairie RCMP is currently on the scene of a serious crash between a motorcycle and bus on Highway 668 west of Range Road 61.

Police believe the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Highway 668 when they hit the bus turning west onto Highway 668. The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to the hospital and is suffering from serious injuries. The driver and occupants of the bus were not injured.

The RCMP is asking drivers to use an alternate route if possible as delays are expected. RCMP Collision Reconstructists are investigating the cause of the crash.