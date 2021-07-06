The historic heatwave that blanketed the region last week showed how the community came together during unprecedented times. Grande Prairie Salvation Army Executive Director Captain Peter Kim says it was heartwarming seeing community members and companies in Grande Prairie donate water to people in need during the heatwave.

“Thanks to the generosity of companies like ATB and other donors, we were able to take care of that need right away.”

“That’s what I find about Grande Prairie, people are generous, and they step up to the plate when it comes to disasters,” he adds.

Volunteers drove around in the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services food truck, passing out water. Kim says during the heatwave, the Salvation Army hand out roughly 400 bottles of water and other drinks to residents in the city.

“When we were driving around and found many of our street engaged population were out in the blistering sun, and they needed hydration, and we were able to provide that.”

Kim says the Salvation Army jumped into action after Emergency Disaster Services considered the historic heatwave a natural disaster for the region. He adds the Salvation Army is planning on handing out more water as the summer progresses. He says they still have a high supply of water bottles on hand and will continue to hand them out as needed.

“We’re just at the beginning of summer, and we anticipate that it might get worse. There might be a possibility where we need hydration more often, and we will be able to provide that.”

Grande Prairie shelters and facilities also handed out water, freezies, fans, and providing shade for residents to get out of the sun, and St. Clement School staff handed out lunches to those in need during the heatwave.