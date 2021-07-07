As the world is changing and technology evolving, being a victim of fraud can happen in the blink of an eye.

In Grande Prairie, between March 2020 and February 2021, there were over 700 reports, or just under seven per cent, of the 10,700 reports of fraud from across all Alberta RCMP jurisdictions.

Grande Prairie RCMP Sergeant Shawn Graham suggests the internet, emails, and text messages have made it easier for people to fall victim to fraud.

“Certainly, I think it’s much easier now, with so much done online…scammers take advantage of that through technology.”

Graham says the top three types of reported frauds in Grande Prairie include fraud over and under $5,000, and a tie between forgery and identity fraud.

He says if you are unsure whether it’s a scam or not, be cautious and confirm your information before being pressured to hand any money over or make any rash decisions.

“If somebody is calling you, you can always get the information, hang up and then you call… Say it’s the bank… to confirm the information,” he says.

“If you’re getting an email and it doesn’t make sense… and it sounds too good, it probably is too good to be true.”

Graham says it’s crucial to report fraud to allow the RCMP can investigate the incident and know what types of fraud are happening in the community. He says too often people feel embarrassed to report that they’ve become a victim of fraud.

“It is really important for us because there are ways that we can investigate it and do everything we can to figure out who’s responsible for the fraud and possibly lay criminal charges.”

Alberta RCMP is giving fraud prevention tips on social media for July using #kNOwfraud.