It’s more than just a new name for staff at the newly dubbed Grande Prairie Regional Association of Volunteer Organizations. Executive Director Carol-Anne Pasemko says the name change from the Grande Prairie Volunteer Services Bureau allows them to spotlight the changes they’ve made as a hub for volunteering in the Grande Prairie area.

“We changed into sort of a regional organization about two years ago and made that legal through our bylaws,” she says.

“There are a lot of things we do now that historically haven’t been done by the organization in the past, so it was time to change the legacy name to something better fitting and more descriptive of what we do.”

Pasemko says one step they’re taking in the short-term future will see the waiving of fees not only for new members but for those looking to return to the fold. She says as they continue to crawl out from under the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization is doing everything it can to try and make life a little easier.

“Every penny counts right now, and when we’re looking at these organizations, and we’re all struggling, it’s death by 1,000 cuts,” she says.

“You get a grant, and it’s less than what it was last year or a donation, and it’s a little bit less… so the money is still trickling in, but it’s less and less, and costs are higher and higher.”

She believes there is security in numbers and hopes the free memberships will be a tipping point for those who might be on the fence.

“We do more advocacy by saying we have x amount of groups, these are the trends we are looking at, and this is the support the sector needs as a whole,” she adds.

The organization formerly known as The Grande Prairie Volunteer Services Bureau has been in the City of Grande Prairie in one form or another for over five decades.