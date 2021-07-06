You could smell the pancakes and sausages for blocks, and once you got closer, the sounds of a more “normal” summer were as welcome as the maple syrup.

After nearly two years of COVID-19 restrictions and a historic cancellation of the event in 2020, the Teepee Creek Stampede officially kicked off with a pancake breakfast at Keddie’s Tack and Western Wear on Tuesday. Store Owner Glen Keddie says being able to carry through with the pancake breakfast and the stampede is exciting as ever.

“It’s unreal the feeling of freedom people have now, to get out in the public and enjoy visiting,” he says.

“We’re big-time supporters we think, and most of our customer base is from that area so it is great. We just love having the breakfast and helping promote it,” he adds.

Keddie says they applied for a license to host the pancake breakfast. He says roughly a week ago, Alberta Health Services gave the green light for the event to go through.

“We assumed it was going to go, so we applied to AHS for a license to have the event, and they said they would put it on hold and about a week ago they said it’s ago, so we were pretty excited because we always look forward to this.”

Faces of both young and old were out, Keddie says he has been ecstatic to see all of the people and volunteers from Teepee Creek gearing up for the weekend.

He says his favourite part of Teepee Creek Stampede is seeing the number of volunteers who help the whole weekend pull together.

“Teepee Creek is one heck of a community…they always have been… and it’s great to see everyone out there making the community even bigger and better.”

From 11-2 on Wednesday, lunch at Redwood Inn and Suites will further gear up for Teepee Creek Stampede from July 8th to 11th.