The wildfire danger for the Grande Prairie Forest Area is now high. Wildfire Information Officer Kelly Burke says the rain the region has gotten helped bring the danger down from very high.

“The widespread precipitation gave some areas moderate amounts and that has helped raise the humidity.”

Burke adds that lightning over the weekend sparked nine wildfires, bringing the total for the region to 59 since the start of wildfire season on March 1st. So far more than 63 hectares of land have been burned.

A fire restriction remains in place for the forest area, and one is also in effect for the County of Grande Prairie. All burn permits are suspended, but safe wood campfires within fire rings in campgrounds and backyard fire pits are allowed.