The Grand Slam Of Curling is owned and operated by Sportsnet (Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling, Twitter)

Curling fans will have to wait even longer for the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling Tour Challenge to come to Grande Prairie. It was announced by Sportsnet Monday that the event would not be held this fall, with no new dates released.

The Tour was originally slated to be run at the Coca Cola Centre in November 2020, but it was moved to September 2021 last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement Monday only says the community will be visited during the 2022-23 season.

“Due to the impact of the evolving COVID-19 situation, and in conjunction with local health authorities and the community organizers, the Grand Slam series has postponed the Tour Challenge in Grande Prairie, Alta.”

The Masters, originally set to be hosted in Sarnia, will also be relocated. In total, five events will be a part of this season’s Grand Slam series starting in October.