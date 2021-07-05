One new and 14 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the last 72 hours. The latest data from Alberta Health shows 11 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

A single recovery and no new cases of COVID-19 were also reported in the County of Grande Prairie over the weekend. One active case of the virus remains in the region.

The latest data from Alberta Health Services shows the City of Grande Prairie with an active case rate of 14.8 cases per 100,000 population, with the County of Grande Prairie reporting an active case rate of 3.1 cases per 100,000 people.

A total of 33,734 people, or 54.8 per cent, of eligible Grande Prairie residents, now have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The County of Grande Prairie has seen 9,355, or 54.5 per cent, of eligible residents receive their first dose.

Across Alberta, 139 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend from approximately 12,400 tests for a positivity rate of just over 1.1 per cent. Province-wide, 136 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 32 requiring the ICU.